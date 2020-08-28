State Flag down to two choices

Fri, 08/28/2020 - 1:13pm

On Tuesday, August 25, members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag met and chose two flags designs to advance. Images of “The Great River Flag” and “The New Magnolia Flag” have been placed on the MDAH website, alongside a new nonbinding public poll: www.mdah.ms.gov/flagpoll-top2.

Before convening for discussion, commission members gathered at the Old Capitol Museum and viewed each of the five flag finalists, which had been manufactured and were raised on the flagpole. Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and several state legislators were present.

Commission chair Reuben Anderson presided at the meeting, which took place at the Two Mississippi Museums. Anderson was joined by Cyrus Ben, Sherri Carr Bevis, Frank Bordeaux, Mary Graham, Betsey Hamilton, Robyn Tannehill, T.J. Taylor, and J. Mack Varner.

Information about the two flag designs and a comment section are included with the public poll. The comment period and poll and will expire at noon on September 1.

The commission will choose the final design during its September 2 meeting and report its selection to the governor and legislature.

