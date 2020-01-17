Stonewall Attempted Bank Robbery

Fri, 01/17/2020

BankPlus in Stonewall had an attempted robbery on Wednesday, January 8. When the bank employees arrived and entered the bank at 8:30 that morning, they noticed a suspicious person approaching the bank from behind the building. The employees were able to enter and lock the doors to the bank before the person, who was wearing a mask over his face and gloves, could come into the building.

The workers contacted 911 about the incident. Clarke County Sheriff Deputies and the Stonewall Police Department searched the surrounding area for two hours, but were unable to locate the suspect.

Anyone who may have any information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252. Any informers may remain anonymous.

