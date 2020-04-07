Store manager arrested for burglary

  • 2381 reads
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 5:57pm

In a joint effort by Quitman Police Department and Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, an arrest has been made in the robbery of a local grocery store.

Jeffery Holloman of Quitman, manager of Southern Market, was arrested Monday for grand larceny.

On March 16, Southern Market in Quitman reported that an undetermined amount of money was taken in a burglary of the store during the night or early morning hours while closed.

The investigation of evidence, along with surveillance tapes, led to the arrest of Holloman.

According to QPD Investigator Ryan Evans, a large portion of the property was recovered by law enforcement.

Holloman’s bond was set at $100,000 Tuesday.  Grand larceny charges can hold up to a 20 year sentence maximum. The burglary remains under investigation.

Obituaries

Michael Ernest Harris
Michael Ernest Harris, 72, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away on March 30, 2020, at his... READ MORE
Shirley Ann Tew Crocker
Susan Boyette
William Odell Haney
James Rudolph “Sleepy” Morris
Sibyl Williams

Columnists

VA News 04/02/20
A provision in the recently enacted National Defense Authorization Act of 2020 required VA to... READ MORE
The Moral Meaning of the Plague
Notes from the Mayor 04/02/20
In the Darkness
Peace or Panic?
VA News 03/19/20