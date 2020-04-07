Store manager arrested for burglary

In a joint effort by Quitman Police Department and Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, an arrest has been made in the robbery of a local grocery store.

Jeffery Holloman of Quitman, manager of Southern Market, was arrested Monday for grand larceny.

On March 16, Southern Market in Quitman reported that an undetermined amount of money was taken in a burglary of the store during the night or early morning hours while closed.

The investigation of evidence, along with surveillance tapes, led to the arrest of Holloman.

According to QPD Investigator Ryan Evans, a large portion of the property was recovered by law enforcement.

Holloman’s bond was set at $100,000 Tuesday. Grand larceny charges can hold up to a 20 year sentence maximum. The burglary remains under investigation.