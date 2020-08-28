Storm team departs for Louisiana to assist in Hurricane Laura restoration

Mississippi Power’s storm team of more than 80 linemen, engineers, and support personnel departed from service centers across the company’s territory Friday morning to join the restoration efforts in Louisiana following the devastating landfall of Hurricane Laura.

The team will travel to Jennings, La., located 30 miles east of Lake Charles. Local news reports indicate widespread power outages, downed trees and other structural damage.

“Almost 15 years ago to the day, we were in this situation and put out the call for assistance following Hurricane Katrina,” Shared Services Manager Scott Cashwell said. “Another major hurricane has caused tremendous damage along the Gulf Coast, and our storm-tested team is ready to go to work for the people impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

According to www.poweroutage.us, more than 500,000 Louisiana residents were without electric service Friday morning.

Already this year, Mississippi Power crews have travelled to Georgia, Philadelphia and New York to assist utilities in restoration efforts following natural disasters.

