Supervisors limit court house use

The Clarke County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to limit access inside the courthouse to necessary essential business only due to the spread of COVID-19. Governor Tate Reeves issued a statewide shelter-in-place order effective April 3 - 20, 2020.

Limited courthouse staff will remain in office during normal hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. to take payments or answer questions, but asks only that you come inside if necessary. If it is possible to mail or call in your payment, or pay online, please use those options.

The entrance into the courthouse was limited to one door on the north side last week. Everyone entering is checked for temperature and provided hand sanitizer.

“We realize this is something new for everyone so we will be making adjustments to our procedures as time goes by,” stated Tax Assessor Hope Herrington. “Please be patient with us as we explore new ways to serve you, the public, while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Circuit Clerk

The Circuit Clerk's office is taking payments on the north end of the courthouse in the metal box labeled "Circuit Clerk". Please provide a mailing address to send payment receipt. You may call the office at 601-776-3111 or 601-776-1000. Staff will be happy to provide notary service outside the building. Please call the office to set up a time. We are only issuing marriage licenses for individuals living in Clarke County, as this will keep travel into the county for licenses to a minimal.

Chancery Clerk

The office is open to the public; only two people allowed in the office at one time.

Justice Court

Justice Court remains open for emergency cases only, such as domestic violence. Payments can be mailed in, paid over the phone at 1-800-701-8560, or pay online at www.clarkecotix.com. You can call 601-776-5371 with any questions.

Tax Assessor/Collector

We are utilizing a drop box so that anyone who wishes to make a payment for tag, taxes, mobile homes or any other services offered by our office will be able to drop their payment/paperwork in the box and we will process it and mail out the receipt. If the public has any questions about the amount we can answer those via phone at 601 776 6931.

Customers may also pay online by going to www.officialpayments.com.

MSU Extension Office

Extension is knowledge, and knowledge knows no boundaries. Our commitment to you is unchanged. For more than 100 years, the MSU Extension Service has fulfilled our mission of delivering science-based education to you. We will not waiver on that promise during this challenging time. Our education and our services continue.

At the direction of the governor, the Clarke County Extension office is closed until the governor’s order has been lifted.

We are still operating the office on employee-access only, and we are on standby to support MEMA. Although our office is close through the duration of the Governor’s order, you need to know that we are still here and are still working for our clients, using technology and essential one-on-one consultation, when called upon.

If you need us, you can find us on the web at: http://extension.msstate.edu. You can find our COVID-19 resources at: http://msuext.ms/covid. As always, you are still welcome to contact Christy King, your local Extension agent, at 662-769-9904.