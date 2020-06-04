Two Shootings, One Arrested for Murder

One person is in custody and being charged with murder after allegedly fatally shooting another in the Energy Community Monday afternoon.
Isaiah Roy Roberts was taken into custody without incident on Monday afternoon for the shooting.
