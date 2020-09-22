Jones College Announces Ticketing Plan for 2020 Football Season

Junior college football is scheduled to be played in Mississippi this fall, but there will be a limit on the number of fans who can attend.

Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1519 on Aug. 20, which will limit seating in the state's college football stadiums to 25 percent of capacity in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Jones College's Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field has a listed capacity of 6,500, so up to 1,625 fans would be able to attend games. This number does not include the football team and cheerleaders, but does include members of the Maroon Typhoon Marching Band and Touch of Gold Dance Team.

The Bobcats will have three MACCC South Division home games this fall, beginning with a 7 p.m. contest on Oct. 1 vs. East Central.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance either through a season ticket package or by joining the Bobcat Club. Any remaining tickets will be available for each game at the admission gate for $10 each.

Season passes will go on sale Monday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Sept. 28. Fans will be able to go online to JCBobcats.com and choose their ticket plan by clicking the "TICKETS" link. Bobcat Club members and season ticket holders will have first priority.

Jones students will also have a limited number of tickets available for each game. More information will be sent directly to students about how to claim their tickets.

In addition, only 160 tickets will be available for visiting teams at all MACCC contests this fall. Visiting fans should contact their home athletic department on how to obtain tickets.

The governor's order also bans tailgating, rallies and other fan gatherings outside the stadium.

Other aspects in the order include:

• Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

• Social distancing of at least six feet will be required between all people who do not share a household.

• Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential to the game.

• Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.