Brewer memorized at Senate meeting

The Mississippi Senate adjourned its meeting on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in memory of Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Atchley Brewer. This motion was made by Senator Jeff Tate and will be a permanent record of the State of Mississippi. A letter was sent to the family of Mrs. Betty from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Delbert Hosemann. The Mississippi State Senate extends its deepest sympathy to you and your loved ones during this difficult time. Please know we share in your loss and offer our continued prayers.