Bridge Street Grill closed due to fire

Bridge Street Grill has temporarily closed after a fire burned a portion of the building at around 3:25 Monday morning.

A deputy was working in the area when he noticed smoke coming from the building and reported the fire. The Enterprise, Stonewall, and Rolling Creek Fire Departments responded to the scene.

“Our fire departments did an amazing job getting to the scene quickly and getting the fire under control,” stated Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivy. “They did a great job communicating and working together to save the place.”

Thanks to the quick response efforts, the damage was able to be contained inside the building. The majority of the damage is smoke and heat damage.

The fire marshal came out to help conduct the investigation on the fire, and the event is still under investigation. It has been determined that foul play is not the cause of the fire.

“Based on the information we have at this time, the fire appears to be accidental,” said County Fire Investigator Shane Harper. “There is no foul play involved.”

Although the restaurant has had to close because of the damages, there are plans to repair the building and reopen in the future.

“Our plans are to start repairing the building as soon as we can,” explained restaurant owner Shane Simmons. “My goal at this point will be to be back in operation within two months hopefully. We’re just going to have to keep moving forward with it and do the repairs as quickly as possible and get back open.”