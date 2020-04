The ongoing lawsuit involving the tax money from the BTH bankruptcy is still stalemated. At this time, it is still in litigation and no other information can be given.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Clarke County Tribune.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1N7uNna

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1EZZTYb