City of Quitman Gardening Contest

The City of Quitman is holding a Gardening Contest as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield grant which is intended to create an interest in healthy eating and fresh fruits. The city has purchased 37 - 42" X 42" garden beds.

“This would be a great project for your kids, stated Mayor Eddie Fulton. “Come over and sign up. The greatest good from this is improvement in our downtown area with trash receptacles, benches, and bike racks. A city that has alternative ways to get downtown to eat or shop is more attractive to visitors. We need growth and business development.”

Rules are you must live in the City of Quitman, be active on city water, and be willing to submit photos of your garden to qualify for the free planters.

There are seven categories open to choose from including cucumbers, beans (lima bush and lima pole), beans (snap pole), corn, eggplant, peas (southern) and spices.

Winners will be chosen for best looking garden and crop in each category. Prizes include bicycles and additional prizes to be published once the order is complete. The first 36 people get a free box for planting. The mayor even signed up for the 37th box to raise spices in front of city hall.

To sign up for the contest, stop by Quitman City Hall.