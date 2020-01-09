CLARKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PLANS ANNUAL MEETING

The Clarke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet/Meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., at the First Baptist Church in Quitman.

This year the Chamber is pleased to have Mr. Judd Wilson, Director of Small Business Development for the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo, Mississippi. He also serves as Vice President of the Tupelo Chamber of Commerce where he leads the Chamber division in recruitment and retention of membership, and the planning and implementation of more than 50 annual programs and events. Mr. Wilson is a very interesting, knowledgeable and entertaining speaker.

You also won’t want to miss the announcement of the selections for the 2019 Business and Citizen of the Year Awards. There will be great food and an opportunity to visit with others in the community.

Ticket will be available at the Chamber office beginning January 2, 2020. Ticket prices are $25 for open seating and $28 for reserved seating. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Tuesday, January 14. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber Office or by mailing a check for the purchase price to Clarke County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 172, Quitman, MS 39355. You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend. For additional information, contact the Chamber office at 601-776-5701.