Clarke County land tax sale will be online only

Hope Herrington, Tax Collector, is pleased to announce that Clarke County’s 2020 Land Tax Sale will be conducted exclusively online. The auction will begin on August 31st, at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT and will continue each subsequent day until all parcels have been offered for sale. The sale will be a live bid auction hosted at http://govease.com/auctions

Training Information

There are many new features that this service will bring to the participants of the auction and our office will provide a user orientation for those concerned about using the new system. Daily webinar training sessions will be hosted on the auction website http://govease.com/help. Online training will be accessible beginning on July 30, 2020.

Registration

Online Registration will begin on July 30, 2020. After registration, you must still arrange payment and verify registration with the county. This must be done prior to any bidding.

Payments shall be mailed to:

Clarke Tax Collector

P O Box 69

Quitman, MS 39355

The Presidential Election

will be held November 3. The deadline to register to vote is October 5. You can register at the Circuit Clerk’s office Monday-Friday 8-5 and also by mail.

If you haven’t

registered yet, please come to Clarke County Votes voter registration this Saturday at the Town of Enterprise. 8 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.