EMA Ivy shares concerns on local shelters

EMA Director Eddie Ivy was on hand during the regular session of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

“Welcome to hurricane season,” stated Ivy. “We’ve already had two named storms before the official start of the season on June 1st, and there is one developing now.”

Ivy is concerned about our local sheltering procedures due to the new Red Cross regulations. The Red Cross now requires 110 sq. ft. per person on shelters. Clarke has a few buildings to shelter people but are small, and with this new requirement, will place a burden on those trying to shelter from the storms.

On the coast, for example, Hancock County has five large shelters they can house several hundred people in, but with the new requirements, will bring the total down to around 100, according to Ivy. “Why do we care about that?” asks Ivy. “Because people will have to go somewhere and we are worried they will be stuck here as a last resort and we will have to come up with a last minute plan. We have never advertised that we are an evacuation area, but if we end up with people sitting at the exit ramps and convenient stores, we have to have a place for them to go.”

Ivy stated he is working on plans to improve our shelter situations.

Jeff Arrington with Creature Comforts requested to use the land across from the jail to build a shelter. Sheriff Todd Kemp does not agree with this request due to noise. The Supervisors will get together and look at other county property to see if there is a more suitable spot.

Jeff also requested an additional $10,000 to help fund the budget. Creature Comforts had asked for $30,000 from this year’s budget, but was only allowed $10,000. The supervisors agreed to look at an increase for the next fiscal year budget.

William Butler and Maurice McKenzie were present to discuss needs for the airport. They have applied for a grant to make upgrades around the fuel area. The supervisors approved to pay the 5% on the grant if it is approved.

Two graduates were recognized for the Board of Supervisor’s annual scholarships, Madilyn Pitts of Enterprise High and Madison McCollough of Quitman High.

Other items approved include:

• surplus of several office supplies

• commission for Terral Insurance on the county’s insurance at 8%

• pay invoices

• 10 minute book binders for Circuit Clerk’s office

• state radio for the new EMA truck

• reimburse Greg Fairchild for a course he is required to take for coroner education

• floor stripper and wax for armory

The regular monthly meetings are held the first and third Mondays at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors meeting room. The meetings are open to the public. Everyone is invited to attend the meetings.