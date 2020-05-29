EMEPA explores broadband service options

At East Mississippi Electric Power Association, we believe greater broadband availability in our service area would benefit our members substantially, including improvements in quality of life, economic development, education opportunities, health-care benefits and economic growth.

We have completed two feasibility studies and determined that fiber to the home is the best option for our member needs and usefulness to our distribution system.

Costs for a fiber-to-the-home project range from $22,500 to $35,000 per mile of installed fiber along our existing distribution feeders with the projected total cost approaching $100 Million. Securing available grant funds is crucial for a project of this magnitude.

EMEPA is currently seeking grant funds through the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), which seeks to support the construction of broadband networks in rural communities across America. Results from the RDOF process are expected to be announced in October 2020. If grant funds are secured and EMEPA is able to move forward with this monumental project, the projected timeline is four to six years to bring fiber to every area of our service territory.

“Anything we do must be beneficial to our members and support the distribution system we have spent 81 years building and maintaining,” says EMEPA CEO Randy Carroll. “Thank you for your patience as we pursue grant funds, develop refined plans and continue to seek a solution that is beneficial to the members we serve.”

EMEPA welcomes members to contact us by email at broadband@emepa.com to express interest in receiving broadband service.