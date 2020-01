Runderious Horne, 29, arrested by CCSD for burglary

Nickole Sharell Thigpen, 41, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana

Katrina E. Wallace, 44, arrested by QPD for driving while DL suspended

Tanya R. Gilbert, 45, arrested by CCSD for family disturbance

Tydarian G. Trotter, 19, arrested by QPD for no DL