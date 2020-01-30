jail docket 01/30/20
Victoria L. Manning, 22, arrested by CCSD for grand larceny
Christy N. McCoy, 47, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid
Alaina N. Davis, 26, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid
Edsel E. McRae, 39, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid
Robert Louis Leger, 21, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid
Jorge D. Gomez, 42, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid
Jeromey Jennings, 45, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance x2, possession of paraphernalia, cruelty to dog, hold for Tuscaloosa, AL
Joseph G. Smith, 18, arrested by CCSD for shooting across Hwy
Maurice D. Collins, 31, arrested by CCSD for sell of controlled substance