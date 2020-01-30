jail docket 01/30/20

Victoria L. Manning, 22, arrested by CCSD for grand larceny

Christy N. McCoy, 47, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid

Alaina N. Davis, 26, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid

Edsel E. McRae, 39, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid

Robert Louis Leger, 21, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid

Jorge D. Gomez, 42, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance, hold for cid

Jeromey Jennings, 45, arrested by CCSD for possession of controlled substance x2, possession of paraphernalia, cruelty to dog, hold for Tuscaloosa, AL

Joseph G. Smith, 18, arrested by CCSD for shooting across Hwy

Maurice D. Collins, 31, arrested by CCSD for sell of controlled substance