Jail Docket 02/06/20
Jonathan Mena, 32, arrested by CCSD for receiving stolen property, suspended DL, no seat belt
Cameron Williams, 25, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery, hold for Choctaw S.O.
Steve R. Holloman, 38, arrested by CCSD for false ID, fraudulently obtaining goods
Matthew Irby, 33, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, expired DL
Wayne M. Peters, 31, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia
Victoria D. Griffith, 34, arrested by CCSD for controlled substance, illegal possession with intent
Jacolyn T. Peters, 39, arrested by CCSD for controlled substance, illegal possession
Jose Romero, 24, arrested by MHP for DUI 1st
Andy Johnson, 34, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
Jessica Woalard, 34, arrested by QPD for no DL
Robert Loper, 46, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
Coneilus Scott, 29, arrested by QPD for no DL
Larry S. Bonner, 63, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
Patrick Benoit, 38, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
James T. Shelby, 43, arrested by QPD for shoplifting, disturbance of a business, hold for Lauderdale
Demarcus Napier, 28, arrested by QPD for public drunk, failure to comply, disturbance of business
Preston Morrow, 19, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
Brandon Lavon Vernon, 27, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended
Paul A. Marshall, 51, arrested by QPD for trespassing, disorderly conduct
Rebecca N. Fortenberry, 30, arrested by CCSD for domestic violence-simple assault
Antonio E. Satcher, 43, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant state of Iowa
Lindsay Schmidt, 28, arrested by CCSD for failure to comply, disorderly conduct.