Jail Docket 02/06/20

Jail Docket

Jonathan Mena, 32, arrested by CCSD for receiving stolen property, suspended DL, no seat belt

Cameron Williams, 25, arrested by CCSD for armed robbery, hold for Choctaw S.O.

Steve R. Holloman, 38, arrested by CCSD for false ID, fraudulently obtaining goods

Matthew Irby, 33, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia, expired DL

Wayne M. Peters, 31, arrested by CCSD for possession of paraphernalia

Victoria D. Griffith, 34, arrested by CCSD for controlled substance, illegal possession with intent

Jacolyn T. Peters, 39, arrested by CCSD for controlled substance, illegal possession

Jose Romero, 24, arrested by MHP for DUI 1st

Andy Johnson, 34, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Jessica Woalard, 34, arrested by QPD for no DL

Robert Loper, 46, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Coneilus Scott, 29, arrested by QPD for no DL

Larry S. Bonner, 63, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Patrick Benoit, 38, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

James T. Shelby, 43, arrested by QPD for shoplifting, disturbance of a business, hold for Lauderdale

Demarcus Napier, 28, arrested by QPD for public drunk, failure to comply, disturbance of business

Preston Morrow, 19, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Brandon Lavon Vernon, 27, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Paul A. Marshall, 51, arrested by QPD for trespassing, disorderly conduct

Rebecca N. Fortenberry, 30, arrested by CCSD for domestic violence-simple assault

Antonio E. Satcher, 43, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant state of Iowa

Lindsay Schmidt, 28, arrested by CCSD for failure to comply, disorderly conduct.