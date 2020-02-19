Jail Docket 02/20/2020

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:16pm

Aaron Miller, 27, arrested by CCSD for felony fleeing, hold for Wayne County

Ernesto Allen, 28, arrested by SPD for FTA

Kristopher Butler, 27, arrested by CCSD for hold for Lauderdale

Shane Ivy, 32, arrested by CCSD for no DL, expired tag

Jessica Agee, 29, arrested by QPD for shoplifting

William D. White, 38, arrested by SPD for DUI 1st, careless driving

Rayford Willis, 32, arrested by QPD for driving while DL suspended

Randy M. Wynn, 38, arrested by QPD for no DL

Roger Sanders, 43, arrested by QPD for driving while DL suspended

Anthony G. Spotts, 50, arrested by CCSD for expired tag, no insurance, no DL

Tywan J. Perry, 18, arrested by QPD for no DL

