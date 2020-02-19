Jail Docket 02/20/2020
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 3:16pm
Aaron Miller, 27, arrested by CCSD for felony fleeing, hold for Wayne County
Ernesto Allen, 28, arrested by SPD for FTA
Kristopher Butler, 27, arrested by CCSD for hold for Lauderdale
Shane Ivy, 32, arrested by CCSD for no DL, expired tag
Jessica Agee, 29, arrested by QPD for shoplifting
William D. White, 38, arrested by SPD for DUI 1st, careless driving
Rayford Willis, 32, arrested by QPD for driving while DL suspended
Randy M. Wynn, 38, arrested by QPD for no DL
Roger Sanders, 43, arrested by QPD for driving while DL suspended
Anthony G. Spotts, 50, arrested by CCSD for expired tag, no insurance, no DL
Tywan J. Perry, 18, arrested by QPD for no DL