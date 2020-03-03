Jail Docket 02/27/20

  • 107 reads
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 2:13pm

• Randy Stokes, 40, arrested by EPD for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia x2, simple assault on a police officer

• Chrystal Ann Grayson, 37, arrested by CCSD for public drunk

• Linda Battle Thompson, 50, arrested by QPD for disturbance of a business, simple assault

• Tyius Tashun Miller, 21, arrested by QPD for simple assault, disturbance of a business

• James Edward Clayton, 48, arrested by CCSD for DUI 1st, speeding, no insurance, resisting arrest x2, suspended DL

The arrest records are published weekly and information in the records is obtained directly from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department Docket Book. Names of those arrested are not and will not be withheld by request or fee. The arrest docket book is public record and is permissible to view by the public.

Obituaries

Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr., 47, of Quitman, MS, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Anderson's... READ MORE
Curtis Henry Graham
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides
Doris Virginia Tucker Schrimpshire

Sports

Sideline View 02/27/20
Ole Miss and Southern Mississippi are 6-1 on the young college baseball season while Mississippi... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View
Sideline Views

Columnists

Drop the Stick
“Judge not, that you be not judged.” (Matt. 7:1) If you have ever been on the receiving end of... READ MORE
Early Spring
Grant funding available for producers looking to diversify their operations
Tricare
A Door of Hope
Protective Factors