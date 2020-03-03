Jail Docket 02/27/20

• Randy Stokes, 40, arrested by EPD for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of paraphernalia x2, simple assault on a police officer

• Chrystal Ann Grayson, 37, arrested by CCSD for public drunk

• Linda Battle Thompson, 50, arrested by QPD for disturbance of a business, simple assault

• Tyius Tashun Miller, 21, arrested by QPD for simple assault, disturbance of a business

• James Edward Clayton, 48, arrested by CCSD for DUI 1st, speeding, no insurance, resisting arrest x2, suspended DL

The arrest records are published weekly and information in the records is obtained directly from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department Docket Book. Names of those arrested are not and will not be withheld by request or fee. The arrest docket book is public record and is permissible to view by the public.