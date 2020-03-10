Jail Docket 03/05/2020
Jonathan Mena, 32, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant, hold for MDOC
William Wooten, 33, arrested by CCSD for false pretenses
Pamela Sue Schultz, 27, arrested by CCSD for hold for Kansas
Shanakayla McCann, 21, arrested by CCSD for no DL, no insurance
Donald Hailes, 57, arrested by CCSD for no DL, DUI 1st
Christopher Duckworth, 27, arrested by CCSD for no tag, suspended DL
Richard L. Robeitson, 57, arrested by QPD for no insurance, suspended DL
William Busby, 28, arrested by QPD for no insurance, suspended DL
Robert Louis Lecer, 22, arrested by QPD for warrant
Paul Scrimpshire, 63, arrested by QPD for warrant
Angela Scrimpshire, 55, arrested by QPD for hold for CID, possession of controlled substance
Kendrick Lang, 37, arrested by QPD for possession of paraphernalia, suspended DL, no proof of insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.
Willie McAllister, 51, arrested by MHP for no insurance, suspended DL, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., speeding, DUI 1st
Shanetria McKinnis, 25, arrested by QPD for no DL, no insurance
Mark Carmichael, 61, arrested by QPD for no DL
Carnules A. Powe, 27, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while DL suspended
George Creel, 37, arrested by CCSD for burglary of a commercial building
Kimberly Taylor, 34, arrested by CCSD for burglary of a commercial building
Demarcus Hamilton, 23, arrested by CCSD for auto burglary, hold for Dy
Jimmy Welch, Jr., 37, arrested by QPD for willful tresspass