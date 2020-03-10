Jail Docket 03/05/2020

Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:47pm

Jonathan Mena, 32, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant, hold for MDOC

William Wooten, 33, arrested by CCSD for false pretenses

Pamela Sue Schultz, 27, arrested by CCSD for hold for Kansas

Shanakayla McCann, 21, arrested by CCSD for no DL, no insurance

Donald Hailes, 57, arrested by CCSD for no DL, DUI 1st

Christopher Duckworth, 27, arrested by CCSD for no tag, suspended DL

Richard L. Robeitson, 57, arrested by QPD for no insurance, suspended DL

William Busby, 28, arrested by QPD for no insurance, suspended DL

Robert Louis Lecer, 22, arrested by QPD for warrant

Paul Scrimpshire, 63, arrested by QPD for warrant

Angela Scrimpshire, 55, arrested by QPD for hold for CID, possession of controlled substance

Kendrick Lang, 37, arrested by QPD for possession of paraphernalia, suspended DL, no proof of insurance, improper equipment, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Willie McAllister, 51, arrested by MHP for no insurance, suspended DL, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., speeding, DUI 1st

Shanetria McKinnis, 25, arrested by QPD for no DL, no insurance

Mark Carmichael, 61, arrested by QPD for no DL

Carnules A. Powe, 27, arrested by QPD for possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., driving while DL suspended

George Creel, 37, arrested by CCSD for burglary of a commercial building

Kimberly Taylor, 34, arrested by CCSD for burglary of a commercial building

Demarcus Hamilton, 23, arrested by CCSD for auto burglary, hold for Dy

Jimmy Welch, Jr., 37, arrested by QPD for willful tresspass

