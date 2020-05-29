Jail Docket 05-28-20

  101 reads
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 7:54pm

Jail Docket

• Yazmine Denise Campbell, 20, arrested by MHP for driving w/suspended license, DUI 1st

• Larry Taylor, 40, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant for QPD

• Tyler Mashburn, 22, arrested by CCSD for DUI other, hold for MDOC, careless driving

• Dewarren Davis, 47, arrested by CCSD for warrant, malicious mischief

• Chezari Hamilton, 34, arrested by QPD for bench warrant

• Jamarcus L. Bonner, 24, arrested by CCSD for simple assault, domestic violence

• George Dewayne Mcrae, 22, arrested by CCSD for simple assault, domestic violence

• Floyd Eddie Everett, 48, arrested by QPD for no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, DUI 1st

• Anthony Gandy, 55, arrested by QPD for no insurance, DUI 1st, expired tag

The arrest records are published weekly and information in the records is obtained directly from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department Docket Book. Names of those arrested are not and will not be withheld by request or fee. The arrest docket book is public record and is permissible to view by the public.

