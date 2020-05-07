Jail Docket 05/07/20

•Artegis Deshawn Nelson, 24, arrested by QPD for aggravated assault

•William Odell Haney, 45, arrested by CCSD for disturbance of family

UPDATE:

All three charges brought against Mr. Chris Coffman by the Clarke County Sheriff's Dept. in 2019 were defeated by Mr. Coffman in the Justice Court of Clarke County, MS, culminating in all three charges being dismissed/thrown out.

The arrest records are published weekly and information in the records is obtained directly from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department Docket Book. Names of those arrested are not and will not be withheld by request or fee. The arrest docket book is public record and is permissible to view by the public.