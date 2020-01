Jail Docket 1/23/2020

Brion Tyrica Menefee, 28, arrested by CCSD for possession of schedule/substance, possession of marijuana with intent

Kellie L. Simpson, 38, arrested by CCSD for bench warrant, grand larceny

Nadia J. Brasseal, 24, arrested by CCSD for suspended DL

Frank Earl Allen, 63, arrested by QPD for shoplifting, trespassing

James Darren Stanley, 50, arrested by CCSD for expired tag, no insurance, suspended DL

Kimberly Nicole Avilez, 34, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Judy Davis, 55, arrested by QPD for driving while license suspended

Gerardo Locklynn Menjivar, 19, arrested by QPD for domestic violence

Lisa Marie Seymore, 37, arrested by QPD for no DL

Shane Paul Ivy, 32, arrested by QPD for no DL

Bruce Riley, 42, arrested by QPD for no DL

Mahogany S. Blanks, 32, arrested by QPD for no DL

Grover Louis Espey, 40, arrested by QPD for hold for Okaloosa Florida County S.O.

Lorie Ann Prince, 50, arrested by CCSD for DUI, littering, disturbance of a family, hold for Lauderdale County