Jones College’s Concert Choir Christmas Celebration to help Salvation Army Toy Drive

The annual Jones College Christmas Celebration featuring the Concert Choir will offer the audience the opportunity to enjoy the Christmas season musically and through giving this year. Concert Choir Director, Dr. Joel Dunlap is asking the audience to bring one, new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Toy Drive as admission to the concert on Friday, December 6, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Laurel.

“We’re happy to help the Salvation Army in their efforts to make Christmas a special time for the kids in the Pine Belt,” said Dunlap.

Jones College Concert Choir Members from Clarke County include:

Keara Altman, Quitman; Jalen Cooley, Quitman; Lexie Floyd, Quitman; Janna Lewis, Enterprise.

This year’s theme, “I’ll be Home for Christmas” will be highlighting the popular Christmas songs from World War II such as, “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride.” The concert will also feature well-known Christmas classics such as, “O Holy Night,” “Joy to the World” and Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring.” The concert will conclude with the choir's signature finale, “Angels We Have Heard on High.”

“This year’s Christmas Concert Celebration will be spectacular! We have such a tremendous group of students in our choir and I am looking forward to sharing the unique theme, ‘I'll Be Home for Christmas’ with our audience. We also have a superb orchestra and as always, I am delighted that the Laurel Ballet Academy will be joining us. This has been a highly-anticipated event each year and we’re especially proud to be able to assist the Salvation Army this year,” said Dunlap.

For more information about Jones College’s Concert Choir contact Dr. Joel Dunlap via email at joel.dunlap@jcjc.edu or the JC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4203.