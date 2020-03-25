Jones College postpones graduation & other campus updates

ELLISVILLE – Jones College is complying with the restrictions on event sizes recommended by the White House due to the global, Covid-19 Corona Virus pandemic and has postponed spring commencement ceremonies. The college is planning to mail diplomas to graduates and is also considering opportunities for in-person ceremony options later this summer for the May graduates who want to participate.

“Jones College’s administrative leaders recognize how cancellations and changes associated with the virus have created uncertainty and disappointment,” said Jones College President, Dr. Jesse Smith. “However, the success of managing any crisis is to recognize the significance that our individual actions are the building blocks of our collective action as a community. We here at Jones College are dependent on each other to keep our community strong. As we look ahead, we encourage our graduating students to not let this current moment in time dampen the excitement of their bright futures waiting for them since embarking on their journeys at Jones College.”

Beginning Monday, March 30, 2020, and until further notice, the college will hold all classes and related coursework online. The timeframe for this approach is open-ended; however, the administration will monitor this, “Learn from Home” approach continuously with the hope of returning to normal operations before the end of the spring semester. Specifics questions or concerns from students about the Learn from Home model can be sent to the email, LearnfromHome@jcjc.edu

“The campus is essentially closed to the public through March 27. Only essential personnel and approved guests are allowed at this time,” said Smith.

For students interested in enrolling for the Fall open enrollment that was scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 25, enrollment has been delayed until Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

All testing centers are closed until April 16.

All events hosted by Jones College or in a Jones College facility has been suspended indefinitely.

All Spring athletics have been canceled by the NJCAA.

Please look for announcements from event coordinators and contact them directly if you have questions. Campus notifications can be found at https://www.jcjc.edu/collegeupdate/.