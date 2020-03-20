Mississippi Announces Support for Workers Impacted by COVID-19

Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced today that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits.

Based on guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and Governor Tate Reeves, MDES is modifying existing unemployment compensation rules to allow workers to file a claim for unemployment benefits who are affected based upon these measures below:

Those who are quarantined by a medical professional or a government agency,

Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employers due to COVID-19 concerns,

Those who are diagnosed with COVID-19,

Or, those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

To file an Unemployment Claim, visit the MDES website at www.mdes.ms.gov or call the MDES Contact Center at 1-888-844-3577.

On-line filing is encouraged! A claim may be filed on-line at www.mdes.ms.gov twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week.

The Contact Center will be open this weekend, March 21 and 22 and available to take calls between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, the contact center hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

For details or questions on this information, please contact Dianne Bell at: communications@mdes.ms.gov.