People in Mississippi Warned That Robocalls Are Likely To Rise During Election Year

People in Mississippi are being warned that robocalls are likely to increase as the country gears up for the 2020 elections.

The 2020 elections, which will be held in November, will see all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate, and the office of the president of the United States contested. Thirteen state and territorial governorships, as well as numerous other state and local elections, will also be contested.

CPR Call Blocker, makers of the best-selling call blocking device in the US, is warning that people in Mississippi are likely to get deluged with robocalls in the coming months and that they should know their rights when it comes to “these irritating calls”.

Chelsea Davies, CPR Call Blocker Business Development Manager, said: “People throughout Mississippi receive these types of annoying calls every day. Some of these robocalls, which are more informative in nature, such as those from political parties or charities, can be extremely irritating but they are perfectly legal. Unfortunately, people in Mississippi can expect to see a significant rise in these types of calls in the coming months.

“While the information based robocalls are annoying, they are relatively harmless. However, there are other robocalls which are far from harmless and are trying to scam you. A robocall cannot legally attempt to sell you anything unless you gave them written consent so if you receive calls of this nature simply put the phone down. It’s good to report robocalls that are trying to sell you something or scam you to the Federal Trade Commission.”

Typical scam callers may claim to be from the IRS or other law enforcement agencies. Advice to prevent you becoming a victim of bogus calls:

Hang up if you ever have any doubts about someone who has called you.

Ensure the line has been terminated before making any further calls. You can tell if the dial tone is present or by using another phone.

Never give out your PIN number, banks will never ask for it.

If you want to stop receiving scam and nuisance calls, follow CPR Call Blocker’s quick three-step guide to stopping unwanted calls:

Sign up to the National Do Not Call Registry – call 1-888-382-1222 or visit donotcall.gov

Don’t consent to being contacted – get your phone number taken off directories and look out for tick boxed on all marketing correspondence to see if ticking or unticking them will prevent your details being passed on to third parties.

Consider getting a call blocker.

Ms. Davies continued: “In the meantime, if you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible. It also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorized charged as a matter of course.”