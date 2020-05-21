Raines graduates from University of Mississippi

Sara Raines graduated from the University of Mississippi on May 9, 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Sara is the daughter of Joey and Angie Sykes Rutherford of Oxford, Mississippi and Danny and Mary Raines of Berry, Alabama. She is the granddaughter of Carole Sykes of Quitman, Mississippi; Grady and Tonya Sykes of Newton, Mississippi; Greta Raines of Berry, Alabama; and the late James Raines. She is the great-granddaughter of the late J.A. and Alice Wimberly; Alton and Ida Sykes, all of Quitman.

While at the University of Mississippi, Sara was an active member of her sorority, Delta Delta Delta, where she served as sponsor chairman and sisterhood chairman. Sara served as President of Chi Epsilon Honor Society, as well as Secretary of the American Society of Civil Engineers. She was also a member of Tau Beta Pi and Coaching for Literacy. In addition, she volunteered each year for the University’s Big Event where students serve in the community. Sara also received the 2020 Dean’s Excellence Award for the School of Engineering. In April, she was inducted into the University of Mississippi’s Class of 2020 Who’s Who. This honor is bestowed upon students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.