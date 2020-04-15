Report emergency damage report online

The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency has recently started using a program called Crisis Track that contains a Citizen Self Reporting feature. Any resident who has residential or business damage caused by a storm is able to report that damage online.

Damages can only be submitted for structures. Driveways, fences, sheds, barns, vehicles, and other similar things are not included as structures.

Residents who have structural damage are encouraged to use the app to report it.

“It helps guide our assessment teams to where the damage is,” explained EMA Director Eddie Ivy. “For places that may be more secluded in the county, it can help us get there quicker.”

They have created an event for the storms that came through on Easter, named April 12, 2020 Tornadoes. To fill out the self-reporting form, simply go to www.crisistrack.com/public/clarkeMS/request.html.

For further questions about Crisis Track and how to complete it, please call the Emergency Management office at 601-776-2256.