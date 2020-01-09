Shooting under investigation

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 3:52pm

Authorities are still investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, December 22. The shooting occurred at The Meeting Place on Highway 18 West. A nearby neighbor heard the gunshots and reported the incident to the authorities.

When authorities arrived to The Meeting Place, there were two people in the parking lot area, but they didn’t provide any information on the incident.

Two wounded individuals showed up to the emergency room hours apart from each other, but neither individual would provide the authorities with information.  The individuals suffered minor injuries from the incident.

The lack of cooperation by the witnesses is hindering the investigation on the shooting. Anyone who has any information on the incident is encouraged to call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department at 601-776-5252 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477. All reporters can remain anonymous.

