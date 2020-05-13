Supervisors board meetings from March and April, 2020

March 5, 2020

The Board of Supervisors met in regular session on March 5, 2020.

Lynnita Bartee with the Clarke County Community Group met with Supervisors to explain details and invite them to the First Annual Masquerade Ball.

Richard Swan with MSU Extension Service requested the supervisors to change the way the extension employees are paid. The county pays half of their salary and MSU half. MSU is requiring the money be sent to MSU and MSU will now pay the extension employees directly.

Hope Herrington requested to hire an employee at $10 an hour. The supervisors opposed and proposed $9 an hour. They have been working on a pay schedule for county employees. Hope informed the board that she has the right to hire at the $10 rate per the state law with her being an elected official, as long as it’s in her budget. “The state law says the board has control of the budget, but you cannot tell me what to pay my employees,” said Herrington. “I say that respectfully and I always appreciate your input, but I’ve already offered her the job at $10 an hour.” After discussion, the board acknowledges the information.

Bid openings:

Solid Waste Disposal bid

Waste Pro - $9.25 per cubic yard – haul to Kemper County.

JWC - $15 per ton.

*JWC was accepted.

One Tractor Truck

Tristate - $124,404.09, $70,000 buy back

Water’s International - $122,400, $95,000 buy back

Truck Worx - $123,000, $75,000 buy back

Burroughs Diesel - $130,667 and no buy back

*Water’s International was accepted.

One Garbage Truck

Truck Worx #1 - $145,500, no buy back

Truck Worx #2 - $150,000, $65,000 three year buy back

Truck Worx #3 - $164,280, $95,282 three year buy back

PacMac #1 - $145,700, $47,397 three year buy back

PacMac #2 - $160,000, $51,450 three year buy back

Pac Mac #3 - $166,366, $69,366 three year buy back

Empire - $149,865, no buy back

Sampson Equipment #1 - $149,695, $55,000 three year buy back

Sampson Equipment #2 - $146,695, $65,000 three year buy back

Sampson Equipment #3 - $169,196, $87,000 three year buy back

*Truck Worx #2 won the bid $150,000, $65,000 three buy back for a T370 Kenworth with a seven day delivery.

Two Dump Trucks

TriState - $151,248.47, with $142,500 one year buy back

Truck Worx - $152,900, $143,400 one year buy back

*Truck Worx won the bid because the specifications were met.

E911 Fax/Copier

Two bids from Purvis Business Machines

#1 - $795 with $99 toner replacement (7200 copies)

#2 - $1650 with $89 toner replacement (12,000 copies)

The 12,000 copier won the bid.

Motion was approved to:

• pay for repairs to the DeSoto Fire Truck at $4537 (check engine light on – particulate filter module)

• send Ryan Evans and Beverly Trotter to Constables Convention which is required

• purchase seat cushions for election commissioner’s voting precinct

• pay TL Wallace’s invoice $136,302.53 for bridge replacement on CR 630 – one half of the project is done.

• purchase two computers for Chancery Clerk’s office that they are required to have for public use at $1282

• pay Pat Harrison – The county normally pays them monthly, but it has been over a year that a payment was made. The county owes them $38,369.65 as of the end of January.

The supervisors went into executive session to discuss litigation.

The meeting was adjourned until March 9.

March 9

The Board of Supervisors met in regular session on March 9.

Motion was approved to:

• authorize Comsouth to install radios in the new garbage truck for $1151.42

• Authorize the financing of all the new trucks at Great Southern Bank at 2.35% for 36 months

• Authorize Dist. 1 Supervisor Darrick Marshall to place a memorial sign on CR 690 in memory of SPC. Terry Gordon who was killed in the line of service December 17, 2013, in a US Army helicopter crash

• Pay Pat Harrison District the previous county levy that did not get paid

March 30

The Board of Supervisors met on a special meeting on March 30, 2020.

The Supervisors discussed the airport contract recertification. No action was taken due to waiting on the City of Quitman to decide if they would like to stay in the contract. Quitman board will decide during their monthly board meeting and a final decision will be made April 8.

A special meeting on the bond issue is set for April 22 at 9 a.m.

Motion was approved to:

• hire two courtroom baliffs on an as needed basis

• hire two part-time dispatcher trainees

• accept the insurance for the county – Masit as the county’s general and property insurance

• accept the interlocal agreement with the MSU Extension Service

• pay the CID funds due

• purchase view rights for Chancery Minute Program through Delta Computer Systems for a one-time fee of $500 and monthly fee of $20

Bryan Dace made the supervisors aware that he is five workers down and for them to consider hiring more employees after COVID-19 is lifted.

COVID-19 precaution adopted:

• to televise the board meetings to the courtroom for spectators for future meeting due to the Governor’s rule of no more than 10 people in a gathering

• to adopt the Emergency COVID 19 Proclamation to control and prevent large gatherings of no more than 10 people until May 1

April 6

The Board of Supervisors approved to add $5000 to the reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/s responsible for the shooting of Chancery Judge Charlie Smith. This money cannot be paid to any county employee or their family members per the state law.

Motion was approved to terminate the joint resolution between the City of Quitman and the county pertaining to the Clarke County Airport, and renewing, updating and reinstating the creation and continuing existence of the Clarke County Airport.

JCJC Director Reggie Richardson met with the board on the funding of the dual enrollment classes between Quitman and Enterprise schools. Richardson needs to know how many students the board is willing to pay for. The board agreed a total of 20 students, 10 from each school, for a cost of $15,000.

The board of supervisors approved a covid-19 plan of running a skeleton crew to help with social distancing until the governor lifts his order.

Also in the covid-19 plan, The Circuit Clerk’s office will suspend selling any out of state marriage licenses temporarily to slow down the amount of traffic in the courthouse.

Access to the courthouse will be on a restrictive access basis only to essential business.

Motion was approved to:

• authorize the resigning of Quitman Tank Solutions ad valorem exemptions

• get two quotes on bush hogging and boom hogging of county roads, not state aid roads

• make payments to Chas N. Clark Assoc., and TL Wallace Construction

• increase the CID budget at the request of the county administrator

• accept the quote for purchase of a pickup from Courtesy Ford for $37,721, over the $48,787.53 quote from New South Ford

• pay Wells and Marble in the amount of $1891.50 for services February 4-25, 2020, tax issue

• authorize ad valorem exemption for Dart Container in the amount of $912,899.15, except for school taxes

• authorize ad valorem exemption for Dart Container in the amount of $540,374.69 except for school taxes

• to allow Supervisor Marshall to drive his personal truck and be paid mileage; he returned the county truck

The board recessed until April 8 to discuss the airport board appointments

April 8

The board met April 8 to discuss the airport board.

The county and the City of Quitman has had an agreement to each fund the county airport which was out of date. The City of Quitman did not want to renew the contract and relinquished their interest in their city board meeting on April 7, 2020.

The supervisors each appointed one member to serve on the airport board: Dist. 1 – Moses Evans, Dist. 2, Dist. 3, Dist. 4, Dist. 5

Motion was approved to allocate the airport’s yearly $20,000 payment as allocated in the county budget.

April 20

Motion was made and approved:

• to continue the stay in place order until April 27, and then revisit

• the proclamation of local emergency caused by the tornado and severe weather on April 12, 2020

• to purchase a copy machine for the sheriff’s dept. at $4995 from Purvis Business Machines

• to purchase three radios with two speakers from Jackson Comm for $1350

• an order allowing for a single lump sum annual payment, quarterly or monthly installment payments, at their discretion to support the Clarke County Airport Authority

• to budget for 45 students to attend Jones College in Stonewall for welding, petroleum and business office tech classes, at the cost to the county of $105,000.

• to accept the bid for county micro surfacing from Vances Bro. for $299,450.77

• the DOR final resolution granting exemption to Dart Container in the amount of $912,899.18

• the DOR final resolution granting exemption to Quitman Tank Solutions in the amount of $70,419

• for Supervisor Long to use his personal vehicle and be paid mileage effective May 2020 instead of a county vehicle

• to purchase five NOAA radios for the supervisors

• for Supervisor Long to install a radio in his personal vehicle that he uses for county business

• the bid from Canon Motors for $35,796 for a truck for the road manager

• online tax sale with Govease