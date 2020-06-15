Today is Last Day to Apply for FEMA Assistance, SBA Loans

You have until 11p.m. (Central Time) tonight, Monday, June 15 to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Small Business Administration.

If you experienced damage to your primary residence or property in Clarke, Covington, Grenada, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Panola and Walthall counties due to the tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds or flooding on April 12, 2020, you may qualify for a federal grant and/or loan to help pay your storm-related expenses.

FEMA and State/FEMA financial assistance must be directly related to losses, damage, or temporary living expenses caused by the tornadoes, severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred on April 12, 2020.

FEMA disaster grants for qualified homeowners and renters may help pay for essential repairs to make a home habitable, provide eligible homeowners and renters with temporary rental assistance and provide assistance for disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.

Survivors also may be eligible to receive help in paying or reimbursements for uninsured out of pocket disaster-related expenses such as medical, dental, childcare, funeral and burial, and other essential household items, moving and storage, primary vehicle and some clean-up items.

How to register today:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov which is accessible through your browser or by downloading the FEMA app from your mobile phone’s app store and applying with the app.

• Call the FEMA at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Video Relay Services users also should call 800-621-3362.

If possible, have all the following information handy when you register:

• Address of the location where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address).

• Current mailing address.

• Current telephone number.

• Insurance information.

• Total household annual income.

• Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account).

• A description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) also is 11:59 p.m. tonight. Submitting a loan application does not obligate you to accept an SBA loan; it’s a necessary step to being considered for other forms of disaster assistance.

• Applicants for SBA low-interest disaster loans may apply online using SBA’s secure website at Disasterloanassistance.sba.gov and apply under SBA declaration # 16421, not for the COVID-19 incident.

• Applicants needing further assistance may call the SBA Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center at 404-331-0333, extensions 2122 or 2123.