Town of Enterprise February and March Board Meetings

Tuesday, February 4

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen held a public hearing on February 4, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor Larry Murray called the hearing to order and recognized Attorney Billy Mitts. Attorney Mitts stated that the reason for the public hearing was to hear from residents of North Street concerning placing speed bumps on the road due to excessive speeding, especially in the curve. Discussion was made concerning how many speed bumps to place on the road and where to place the speed bumps. All residents present were asked if there was any objection to placing the speed bumps along the road to slow down traffic. No one objected. The residents were notified that a vote will be held at the regular board meeting following the public hearing on the Town placing the speed bumps on North Street.

The meeting was adjourned.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met in a regular meeting on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor Larry Murray stated that Police Chief Joey Moulds had an accident in the Charger and it was in the shop being repaired. Clerk Ruth Combest stated that according to the MS Main Purchase Law that since the repair will cost over $5000, two bids must be received and voted on by the board before repairs can begin. Chief Moulds stated that he was told by the repair shop that the insurance adjuster's quote would take the place of one of the bids. Clerk Combest read the requirements from the purchase law regarding bids for purchases over $5000, but not over $50,000. Mayor Murray instructed Police Chief Moulds to get a second bid on the repair work.

Mayor Larry Murray recognized Jeff Arrington with Clarke County Creature Comforts Animal Shelter. Mr. Arrington presented a total of animals that the shelter dealt with in 2019 that had an Enterprise address associated with. Mayor Murray asked for a motion to continue support of the animal shelter in the amount of$1200 annually for the 2020 year. Motion was approved.

Clerk Ruth Combest asked to amend the budget for the Modem Infrastructure Use Funds. The budgeted money in line item #001-000-255 of revenue and 001-040-810 expense will be moved to the new fund #100-000-001. Motion was approved.

Clerk Ruth Combest presented an estimate from Live Wire Electrical Contractor, LLC in the amount of $2626.52 to repair the warning siren at the ball park. Motion was approved.

Mayor Larry Murray asked for a motion to install speed bumps on North Street. Motion was approved.

The meeting was adjourned.

Monday, February 10, 2020

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met in a special meeting on Monday, February 10, 2020. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss dealing with debris from the tornado and storms on the evening of February 5, 2020.

Clarke County Emergency Management Director Eddie Ivey discussed several possibilities for debris removal. This will all depend on if there is an emergency declaration from the state.

Mayor Larry Murray asked for a motion to declare that a local emergency exists within the Town of Enterprise. Motion was approved.

The meeting was adjourned.

Tuesday, March 3

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met in a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

Mayor Larry Murray stated that debris pick up should begin the next week.

Mayor Larry Murray asked for any Alderman business. Alderman Tony Chancelor stated that he had spoken with the owner of A & M Chicken about the town purchasing gas and fuel from his store. Alderman Chancelor stated that he would like to see the purchases of gas and fuel split between the businesses in town. After discussion it was decided to rotate between the gas stations in town for the purchase of gas and fuel for the town's use.

Mayor Larry Murray recognized Clerk Ruth Combest. Clerk Ruth Combest presented the following business:

(A) requested that (1) whenever an employee for whatever reason doesn't use the time clock and requests for the time to be manually entered that the request be written, (2) if an employee is absent or sick and a leave sheet hasn't been filled out prior to the absence, that the leave sheet be filled out immediately upon return of the employee. Time clock policies from other business are to be obtained to review and create a policy for the Town at the next business meeting.

(B) stated that the Town is paying $25.00 per month for MD Live and requested to cancel this service due to lack of use. Motion was approved to cancel.

(C) presented a letter from East Mississippi Regional Library System seeking approval from its funding sources to change to a cash basis accounting system. Motion was approved.

(D )stated that Attorney Pam Bittick requested to be paid as an employee instead of hiring her firm as the town had previously done with prosecuting attorneys for Municipal Court. Alderman Darrel Phillips suggested to offer her the option of being paid as an employee but the total of all taxes and retirement would equal to $300.00, which is the amount previously paid for the position. Alderman Ben Moore made a motion to let her choose to either be paid as an employee with the above stipulations or to be paid $300.00 to her firm with no benefits. Alderman Talmadge Gray seconded the motion and all approved.

(E) stated that a vote needed to be taken on which aldermen to send to MML conference in June 2020. Alderman Ben Moore and Alderman Tony Chancelor stated they would like to attend. Attorney Billy Mitts stated he would like to attend the Attorney's portion of the MML conference. Alderman Darrel Phillips made a motion to send Alderman Ben Moore, Alderman Tony Chancelor and Attorney Billy Mitts to the 2020 MML Conference. Alderman Ben Moore seconded the motion and all were in favor.

(F) requested to change the rental policy for the Town Hall Auditorium and the Senior Center. Alderman Tony Chancelor made a motion to no longer rent out the Senior Center. Motion was approved.

Alderman Tony Chancelor made a motion to increase the rent of the Town Hall Auditorium to $200.00, no cleaning deposit refund, hours of rental will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., key must be left in the drop box upon departure, renters are responsible for damage, and the space must be left in a clean and orderly condition or no future rentals will be allowed to the renter. Motion was approved.

Mayor Larry Murray recognized Water Superintendent Randy Freeman. Mr. Freeman stated that the speed bumps to be placed on North Street were for speed control, which is a law enforcement matter and could they be paid from the police department budget. Chief Joey Moulds agreed and said that he had no problem with the cost coming from the police department budget. Motion was approved.

Mayor Larry Murray recognized Police Chief Joey Moulds. Police Chief Moulds presented two bids for repair of the Dodge Charger. Aldennan Talmadge Gray made a motion to use Scott's Body Work for the repairs since his was the lower bid. Motion was approved.

The meeting was adjourned.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen met in a special meeting on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The purpose of the meeting was to adopt an administrative leave order and modifications or changes to normal operating procedures due to COVID-19.

Mayor Murray referred to Executive Order No. 1458 signed by the Governor, Tate Reeves, on March 16, 2020, which allows employees to be put on administrative leave with pay during the State of Emergency. Mayor Murray asked for a motion to adopt an order authorizing the Mayor to send home and/or instruct employees not to work for a non-disciplinary action with pay during the period of the State of Emergency. Motion was approved.

Clerk Ruth Combest stated that the Auditorium has two reservations in the next month and the Board needs to consider suspending rental of the Auditorium for a period of eight weeks. The CDC is recommending to not have gatherings of over 10 people for a period of the next eight weeks. The money can be refunded or their event rescheduled. Motion was approved.

The meeting was adjourned.