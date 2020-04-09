Update from Clarke County EMA

This is a lengthy email but one that compiles information from several in an attempt to cut to the critical information and save time and effort for everyone. Remember that we are fighting a war against an invisible enemy and it requires everyone to be successful.

We are currently 4 weeks into this event. Remember that people are on edge, they may be experiencing unusual stress, may be emotional, depressed or any number of things. We ask that you continue to support our community, State and Nation by doing those things that contribute to a positive outcome. Check on neighbors or others who might not need to be in public; call the people who live alone or who are not used to being alone; offer to take groceries or supplies to someone; send a card. Above everything else, be kind; we are all experiencing things we never have before.

In addition to COVID, a severe weather outbreak is expected Sunday. I have forwarded information about this and will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Clarke County has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified with 1 death and 1 Long Term Care Facility affected at this time. Statewide there are 2,260 cases with 76 deaths. Additionally, there are 44 Long Term Care Facilities affected at this time.

Wisteria Manor has patients who have tested positive for COVID after diligent efforts to avoid it. They are working very hard to respond to the situation and protect their patients and staff. This is a sobering reminder that we must remain vigilant and focused on our fight against this virus. We ask that everyone support the facility, staff, patients and families who are affected during this difficult time.

There have been reports of individuals who have symptoms, who have been exposed or who have tested positive for COVID-19 that are not self-isolating and staying at home. Law Enforcement has contacted some of these individuals and informed them that they must stay at home. If you know anyone who is still not staying at home and is possibly infected, please ask them to comply and stay at home. Mr. Jim Craig with the MSDH said on the morning conference call that at this point at least 25% of the population of the State of Mississippi could be infected but not showing symptoms. At this point, we should assume that everyone we come into contact with could be infected and contagious. PLEASE encourage anyone you can to take all precautions to help slow the spread. In order to maximize your health benefits, please use a face covering. Additional information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Please remember that a statewide “Shelter in Place” order is still in effect.

Keep social distance of at least 6 feet.

No more than 10 people should be together in one place. This applies to church events, funerals and graveside services as well as other places where people could congregate.

Please be respectful of others when making contact.

On April 1, 2020, Governor Tate Reeves requested a “Major Federal Disaster Declaration” from President Donald Trump regarding COVID-19.

On April 5, 2020 Mississippi’s Major Disaster Declaration was approved by President Trump. This request covers all counties for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). At this time 142 entities within the state of Mississippi have applied for Public Assistance.

During a Presidential Disaster Declaration, Public Assistance programs can help provide federal grants to local and state governments, as well as certain non-profit organizations. This is not for individuals. Individual Assistance is still under review by FEMA.

FEMA provides the following guidance on the types of emergency protective measures that may be eligible under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program in accordance with the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration in order to ensure that resource constraints do not inhibit efforts to respond to this unprecedented disaster.

FEMA GUIDANCE:

Eligible Assistance

Under the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration described above, FEMA may provide assistance for emergency protective measures including, but not limited to, the following, if not funded by the HHS/CDC or other federal agency. While some activities listed may be eligible for funding through HHS/CDC, final reimbursement determinations will be coordinated by HHS and FEMA. FEMA will not duplicate any assistance provided by HHS/CDC):

Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety:

Emergency Operation Center costs

Training specific to the declared event

Disinfection of eligible public facilities

Technical assistance to state, tribal, territorial or local governments on emergency management and control of immediate threats to public health and safety

Emergency medical care:

Non‐deferrable medical treatment of infected persons in a shelter or temporary medical facility

Related medical facility services and supplies

Temporary medical facilities and/or enhanced medical/hospital capacity (for treatment when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near term and cannot accommodate the patient load or to quarantine potentially infected persons)

Use of specialized medical equipment

Medical waste disposal

Emergency medical transport

Medical sheltering (e.g. when existing facilities are reasonably forecasted to become overloaded in the near future and cannot accommodate needs)

All sheltering must be conducted in accordance with standards and/or guidance approved by HHS/CDC and must be implemented in a manner that incorporates social distancing measures

Non‐congregate medical sheltering is subject to prior approval by FEMA and is limited to that which is reasonable and necessary to address the public health needs of the event, is pursuant to the direction of appropriate public health officials and does not extend beyond the duration of the Public Health Emergency

Household pet sheltering and containment actions related to household pets in accordance with CDC guidelines

Purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine, and other consumable supplies, to include personal protective equipment and hazardous material suits

Movement of supplies and persons

Security and law enforcement

Communications of general health and safety information to the public

Search and rescue to locate and recover members of the population requiring assistance

Reimbursement for state, tribe, territory and/or local government force account overtime costs

Several questions have come up about funding for government employees who have been sent home in an effort to divide workforce or protect employees. I contacted Clayton French who is the Director of the Office of Recovery at MEMA and asked for additional information. At this time he advised that there is no program available to cover the cost of payroll for employees who are sent home in a protective manner during this event. Following is information found on page 25 of the Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide.

“Extraordinary costs (such as call-back pay, night-time and weekend differential pay, and hazardous duty pay) for essential employees who are called back to duty during administrative leave to perform eligible Emergency Work are eligible if costs are paid in accordance with a labor policy that meets the criteria above.

Administrative leave or similar labor costs incurred for employees sent home or told not to report due to emergency conditions are not eligible.”

So at this point, the eligible costs for Public Assistance Emergency Protective Measures are things directly related to the COVID-19 Pandemic response efforts. Overtime of employees conducting necessary actions, disinfection/cleaning, purchases of necessary PPE or other needed supplies are eligible.

Remember to DOCUMENT any and all costs, including a complete paper trail, for claims that might be forthcoming. (Purchase Requisitions, Purchase Orders, Invoices and lastly checks or claim dockets/ledgers showing payment; time sheets and proof of payment for employees; daily activity reports showing manpower, equipment and materials costs are extremely helpful.) If you need additional information on documentation please let me know. The PA process has reportedly been streamlined to make it more user friendly for this event.

Some of you may have received a request from ER-ITN related to the Mississippi Emergency Access Program (MEAP) indicating that they have reached out to you on behalf of MEMA and the State of Mississippi. This is not a program that MEMA, Ms. Department of Public Safety nor the Governor’s office is supporting. Please do not pay them for ID placards. If you have questions related to this, contact me and we can assist you with proper methods of ID for your essential employees.

Following are additional sources of information that might be helpful.

MEMA COVID-19 Resources: https://www.msema.org/news/important-resources-during-covid-19-pandemic/

MEMA COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.msema.org/news/covid-19-frequently-asked-questions-answers/

COVID-19 Testing Site Locations: https://www.msema.org/news/covid-19-preventive-recommendations/

State, County and City Orders Due to COVID-19: https://www.msema.org/news/city-and-county-shutdowns-due-to-covid-19/

SBA Economic Disaster for COVID-19: https://www.msema.org/news/sba-declares-economic-disaster-for-mississipp...

Which Businesses are Essential: https://www.msema.org/news/governor-reeves-signs-new-executive-order/

MSDH COVID-19: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html

CDC COVID-19: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

MSDH COVID-19 Hotline: 877-978-6453

MSU EXTENSION SERVICE: http://extension.msstate.edu/food-and-health/health/coronavirus

If we can be of service, please contact us. Have a safe weekend.

Eddie Ivy, Director

Clarke County Emergency Management Agency

ema@clarkecounty.gov

601-776-2256 Office