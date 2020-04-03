We are Community Strong

Hurricanes, check! Tornadoes, done. Corona? Hmmm. I haven’t decided on this one yet. Us southerners can ride out a hurricane and tornado like no one’s business, but this is different. The closer it got to being in Mississippi, everyone went to preparing, or panicking, rather. I told someone it was like we knew a tsunami was headed our way, there was nothing we could do to stop it, so we prepared and we waited.

As I am writing this, we have been blessed to have only one confirmed case in our county. I’m sure it’s here more than we know. I see on television that so many die each day. I can’t imagine it hitting here and taking so many of our loved ones, friends and neighbors, people we all know and love. It hurts my heart to think about it.

The country has all but shut down. Our children are missing school and sporting activities. People are out of jobs. Businesses are losing money. It was already tough trying to make it in this world in a small town in rural Mississippi. It will get tougher before this is over, but we can do this. We as a community are tough. We have to fight to survive in this ever changing world. We will survive this. I’m not saying it won’t be hard, but we’ve got a close-knit community that stands together to do what is needed.

Hopefully, the government will get their act together and help us keep our heads above water. Eventually, this thing will die down and we will get back to our normal lives, or maybe even a new normal. Who knows how we will feel after this is over.

Maybe we forgot we enjoyed being at home with our loved ones. This might have been something you were longing for and just couldn’t make it happen. Maybe we have forgotten how fun it is to play games at the kitchen table or eat supper together. Maybe we all needed a moment to breathe in this hectic life. I certainly did. I know I get so busy taking care of others and forget to take care of myself.

When this does pass and we can get back out, let’s shower our local businesses with love. Show your appreciation. Shop local. Eat local. Get your oil changed local. Do what it takes to get our towns on their feet again. Visit your neighbors and friends. Go to church. Play at the park. Get out and volunteer. Make a difference. We have a great community. Get out, get involved and enjoy it. Until then, stay at home and be safe. That is the only way we will win this battle.