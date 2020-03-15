ZHHS High School Reunion Class of 1965

Submitted By Temple Couch

Hello ZHHS class of 1965! Its reunion time again – our 55th! Our committee, Patty R. Combest, Sue F. Parker, Bobbie T. Martin, Joe McRee, Carole W. Sykes, Temple & Walter Couch, Francine & Dale Dikes, has been working hard to provide a memorable experience for all our grads. We hope you will come join us for a fun-filled weekend at Joe McRee’s farm in DeSoto on Friday and Clarkco State Park on Saturday.

What: ZHHS Class of 1965 – 55th Reunion.

Where: Joe’s DeSoto Farm and Clarkco State Park

When: March 27 and 28

Cost: Both Friday and Saturday events: $30.00 per person.

Friday only: $10.00 per person.

Saturday only: $20.00 per person.

You may drop off a check to a committee member or Mail Checks to either of the following:

Patty R. Combest, 118 CR 328, Stonewall, MS 39363

Francine W. Dikes, 609 Ranchwood Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Friday: We’ll begin on Friday afternoon at 1:00 at Joe McRee’s farm in DeSoto for an afternoon Pizza Party by Mimmo’s. For those who can’t be there at 1:00 p.m., come when you can and stay as long as you like.

Saturday: We’ll gather at 5:00 p.m. in the enclosed pavilion at Clarkco for registration, appetizers and visiting. Dinner, catered by Dianne Holloman, will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Desserts for both days are by our own Carole W. Sykes. Her cakes are our favorite thing!