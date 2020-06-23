Memorial services for Carolyn Dean “Deanie” Carmichael was held Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Carmichael Family Cemetery, Desoto, MS, with Father Austin McGehee officiating. Wright’s Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Deanie, 89, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Center.

Deanie was born in Memphis, TN, on April 23, 1931, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin White and Meta Huffine White. She graduated from Messick High School in Memphis, and received a bachelor’s degree in music from Memphis State University.

Deanie was a devoted wife to Gil for 63 years. She was recognized statewide in politics as she supported Gil during his candidacy for U.S. Senate and Governor offices. She was a talented musician and delighted many friends and family by playing their favorite tunes on her baby grand piano.

Survivors include her son, Gilbert Scott Carmichael (Laura); grandson Gilbert Graham Carmichael of Meridian; three step grandchildren, Matt Davis (Stacey), Brittany Griesser (Morgan), and Kimberly Corn (John). She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Ellzey Carmichael.

Memorials may be sent to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Organ Restoration Fund in Meridian at 1116 23rd Avenue. Online condolences may be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com