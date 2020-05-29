Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Atchley Brewer, age 90, passed away on May 20, 2020, at Poplar Springs Nursing Center after an extended illness. She was born April 22, 1930, in Clarke County, MS, to Vaden and Mattie Atchley. When Betty was 18 months old, her father died in a grist mill accident after which she and her mother lived in Melvin, AL, with her grandparents, Alfred Gaines Harrell and Elizabeth Caroline “Bessie” Parker. She later moved to Choctaw County, AL, where her mother taught school. She attended Butler High School and Silas High School. Most holidays and summers were spent with her grandparents at their Melvin house.

Betty was happily married to Bobby Dewitt Brewer from Clarke County for 71 years until his death, October 25, 2019. She is survived by daughters, Barbara “Babs” Ann Brewer Crosby (Jim), and Jane Pendleton “Penny” Brewer Barber Zerbel (Frank); grandchildren, Dannalie Patricia Austin Malvaez (Paul), Brutus Chad Austin (Leah), Jeremy David Barber (Leila), and Cynthia Ann Zerbel Wagner (Austin); and great grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” Paul Malvaez (Audrua), William “Will” Chad Austin, Sara Grace Austin, Mackenzie Lynn Barber, Shelby Grace Barber, Vaden Alexander Wagner, and Adelaide “Ady” Mckinley Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Vaden Atchley and Mattie Pendleton Harrell Atchley; brothers, William Harrell Atchley and Fredrick “Fred’ Pendleton Atchley; son-in-law Kenneth “Ken” Virgil Barber; and granddaughter, Shanna Lynn Austin.

Over 30 years ago, Betty retired as secretary of Enterprise High School. She was a respected and loved member of the community. Betty was always active in church, and her first task upon moving to a new area was to find a “good ole” Southern Baptist Church. Since living in Quitman, she and Bobby attended First Baptist Church of Quitman, and prior to that they were members of Enterprise Baptist Church. She was faithful to the Women’s Missionary Union and the Gideon’s Auxiliary, served in the Bill Glass Prison Ministry, and attended many mission trips. She lived a godly life, making it her hobby to take care of others. She loved her family, loved her church, and loved people; in that, she leaves a beautiful legacy.

A private family graveside service was held on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery in Melvin, AL, with Rev. Gene Neal officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First Baptist Church of Quitman, the Forgotten Children’s Ministry, or the Gideons. Online condolences may be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.