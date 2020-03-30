Graveside services for Mr. James Rudolph “Sleepy” Morris, age 65, of Carmichael, MS were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020 at Shady Grove Cemetery in Carmichael, MS with Reverend Travis McManus officiating.

Mr. Morris was born October 17, 1954 in Quitman, MS. He passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home in Carmichael. He was a member of Shady Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mr. Morris loved his family and his church family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and watching Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Morris of Carmichael, MS; daughters, Chasity Hamrick of Carmichael, MS and Casey Dearman (Jed) of Quitman, MS; step-children, Justin Carroll (Anna) of Quitman, MS and Candy Graham of Carmichael, MS; ten grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Irwin and Joyce Lafferty Irwin; brothers, Danny Ray Morris and Michael Morris; and sister, Dian Linton.

Expressions of condolence may be offered at www.phillips-funeral-home.com. Arrangements provided by Phillips Funeral Home, 116 West Main Street, Gilbertown, AL 36908.