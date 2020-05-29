Mr. L. B. “Bubba” Hutto, of Waynesboro, MS, passed from this life on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He was born in Clarke County on August 17, 1938, to V. L. “Boo” Hutto and Dora Mae Miles Hutto. Bubba grew up in Shubuta where he graduated from Shubuta High School in 1956. After high school, he attended Jones County Junior College, where he played baseball. Bubba later transferred to Mississippi College where he continued his love of baseball. Following MS College, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians. He married the love of life, Carole Ladner Hutto, in 1967. Bubba and Carole shared 52 wonderful years together. For the last 53 years, Bubba has served as the owner and operator of Hutto Furniture Company in Waynesboro. Throughout his years, Bubba loved playing golf, hunting (turkey and deer hunting were his favorites!), running his family business (Hutto Furniture Company), and watching old westerns (Gunsmoke being his #1). Bubba enjoyed cheering on his two grandsons in their many athletics. Bubba’s unconditional love for his family and grandchildren was evident in the way he lived his life. His heart was made of gold, and his character was full of loving and selfless intentions. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro and a lifetime member of the Waynesboro Country Club. Bubba was inducted into the MS College Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Bubba is preceded in death by his father, V. L. “Boo” Hutto, and his mother, Dora Mae Miles Hutto. He is survived by his loving wife, Carole Ladner Hutto; two daughters, Shana Hutto Neely and Lesley Shawn Hutto, both of Waynesboro; two grandsons, Caden Neely and Nate Neely; sister, Denece Hutto Rozzell of Quitman; two nieces, Debbie Mason Reeves and Toye Mason White, both of Quitman; extended family of Sherry Wilson; fur babies, Tank and Maddie Hutto.

Memorial Services for Bubba were held graveside at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Serenity Gardens in Waynesboro with Jason Sehon officiating.

Through the years, one of Bubba’s main passions was supporting athletics. In lieu of flowers, the Hutto family respectfully requests that considerations be made for “The Bubba Hutto Memorial Fund” (at First State Bank of Waynesboro, P.O. Box 148, Waynesboro, MS 39367) which will be used to help support Wayne County athletic programs.

On behalf of the Huttos and their extended family, they thank you for your many calls, texts, thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

