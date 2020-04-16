W. L. "Bill" Hess, Jr., 94, of Belle Chasse, LA, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Pachuta, MS. He was born August 22, 1925, to Willie and Dora (Martin) Hess Sr., in Big Ben LA.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Gretna, LA.

Bill voluntarily enlisted in the Navy during WWII at only 16 years of age. Serving as a Naval Pilot, he was shot down over the Pacific on three separate occasions, eventually transitioning to a Gunner's Mate on the USS Enterprise after sustaining multiple injuries.

After his service W. L. "Bill" Hess Jr., retired with Getty Oil and started HUB Energy Services, Inc. which was headquartered and operated in Belle Chasse, LA for 30 years.

Mr. Hess was a member of First Baptist Church in Laurel and also a member of First Baptist Church in Belle Chasse.

W. L. "Bill" Hess Jr. is survived by his sons, Gary (Karla) Hess, Karl "Shorty" (Kathy) Hess and Bill (Alyssa) Hess; daughter, Jon Hess (Dale) Lightsey; brothers, Roy (Karen) Hess and Johnny (Irene) Hess; sister, Dora Hess (Curtis) Roeder; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife and the love of his life for 67 years Lorraine Hess, by his parents, Willie and Dora Hess Sr.; brothers, Robert, Henry, Huey, Jerry; and a sister, Julia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or your favorite charity. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.