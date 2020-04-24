Sideline View 04/23/20

I have lots of questions this week about if we will have a 2020 college football season. Since I am not an expert in the COVID-19, I will have to pass. I do know that it would be a financial disaster for hundreds of the university athletic departments across the country if the football season were not played. I can’t see college football back if the campuses are not open for class. This is an evolving situation that only the health experts can make the decision for us at this point. We may not have a full season, but I believe we will have some sort of a season. When the season will start is the question that no one can answer at this point. Maybe delaying the season until October might be better. Could the season be delayed until January? I hope not, but it would be better than no season at all. I just hope this does not trickle down to our high school football. Lots of yada, yada and not many answers. Sorry folks!

High School Sports

The Mississippi High School Activities Association officially cancelled all spring sports for the remainder of the season. I feel for the many seniors who were playing their final high school season in baseball, softball, tennis and track. I feel just as bad for the parents who will not be able to watch their children play their final high school season.

The Crossroad Diamond Club that sponsors the annual high school all-star baseball game for the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) has suspended their game scheduled for June 6 at William Carey University. This is only the second time in 45 years that the event will not be played. The MAC also sponsors the 2020 Mississippi Sports North/South All-Star game for rising seniors that was to be played on March 21 on the campus of Mississippi College Those games are on hold at this time but will likely be rescheduled.

Sanderson Farms Championship set for October

The Pro Golf tour has changed 14 summer dates for the PGA season that will begin on June 8 in Forth Worth with the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Golf Club. The PGA Championship will take place beginning August 3 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The summer dates will conclude Labor Day weekend with the tour championship in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club. For the first month of the PGA season, fans will be not allowed.

The fall tour opens then in mid September and will run through mid December. The U.S. Open will be played beginning Sept. 14 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York. The Sanderson Farms Championship will be played at the Jackson Country Club beginning on October 1. The Masters will be in Augusta beginning on November 9.

NFL has eyes on Mississippi

The National Football League Draft begins this Thursday and will run through Saturday. Between Ole Miss and Mississippi State at least a dozen players could see their names called. Ole Miss defensive lineman Benito Jones and State’s wide receiver Stephen Guidry could be the first players taken from their schools. Last year MSU had three players drafted in the opening round while Ole Miss had three taken in the second round. Others named to watch from Ole Miss are Josiah Coatney (DT), Alex Given (OT), Scottie Phillips (RB) and Qaadir Sheppard. MSU possible picks are Cameron Dantzler (CB), Willie Gay (LB), Chauncey Rivers (DE) and Darryl Williams (OL). USM’s wide out Quez Watkins is a speedster who will get a call. Two interesting players with Mississippi connections are Arkansas State’s Omar Bayless and Tulane’s ‘Bo Pete’ Keyes. Bayless led the NCAA in receiving this past season while Keyes is a stellar defensive back. Former Jones County defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina) is predicated to be a top ten pick.

Dale is a Waynesboro native who has been writing sports since 1973.