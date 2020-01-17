Jordan retires from Circuit Clerk’s office after 37 years

Circuit Clerk Beth Jordan officially retired after January 2 this year. Her final duty in office was to help conduct the swearing in ceremony for all elected officials. Although she has loved her job over the years, she decided that it was time for her to leave the office.

“I don’t think people should remain in office for life,” explained Jordan. “I’ve had a good, long career here, and it’s just time for somebody younger to take over the responsibilities.”

Jordan started working as a deputy clerk in August of 1982 and assumed the position of circuit clerk in January of 1988. Naturally, there have been a good bit of changes that have taken place over time.

“The biggest change that took place is in the election process. When I first started, we used paper ballots that had to be counted by hand at the polling sites, and election commissioners weren’t really active in the election process. The circuit clerk was in charge of getting everything ready for voting and communicating with poll workers,” said Jordan. “In 1986, we bought a central location scanner. All of the ballots were still on paper, but they were sent to the courthouse and scanned electronically to get the results. Eventually, the whole state went on the statewide system using the touchscreen to vote. The election commissioners today have a much more active role in the elections and are responsible for the majority of the hard work that comes with the elections.”

Out of all the responsibilities of the circuit clerk, Jordan’s favorite part of the job has been handling the court work.

“I enjoy doing the paperwork that comes with it. I like setting up the files and making sure that all the documents are in place for each defendant,” said Jordan. “We have a lot of civil and criminal cases that we have to keep up with. It all has to be accurate, and everything has to be in the right file. Every grand jury term can add 50-60 defendants to keep up with.”

Although she loved every aspect of her job, Beth Jordan had to take on the biggest challenge of her job every term.

“The most challenging thing about it was having to run for office every four years,” explained Jordan. “You learn your job and feel like you know your duties and what you’re doing, but then you have to ask for your job again and hope that voters are pleased with the job you’re doing.”

She took on the challenge every year to continue her position as circuit clerk, and she had to face opposition each election cycle.

Although she is no longer the circuit clerk, Beth Jordan will not completely disappear from the courthouse. To help ease the transition, she intends to work part time as a deputy clerk.

“For a little while, I will still come in a few days a week and work part time to help Sally learn everything she is supposed to do,” stated Jordan. “I’m not ready to just sit at home every day. I intend to find some type of part time job once I’m no longer at the courthouse anymore.”

Beth Jordan loves Clarke County and has enjoyed every moment of her time serving as the circuit clerk. She left her position with gratitude and confidence for the future.

“I appreciate the support and friendship that Clarke County has shown me over the years. It’s been an honor to serve in this office. I’ve always looked at this job as a gift,” stated Beth Jordan. “I know that I’m leaving it in good hands with Sally. I’m confident that she will take good care of the office.”