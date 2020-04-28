Calming the Storm

“He maketh the storm a calm.” (Psalm 107:29) The past couple of weeks have given our community dangerous weather. Along with the limitations of the ‘shelter in place,’ we have had very dangerous tornadoes in our area. Most of us felt like chickens in a pen as the storm warnings sounded with the approaching danger. All we could do was gather in our safe places and pray. Our life, as well as the life of our loved ones, were in God’s hands.

The damage through the Enterprise area reveals how the Lord can spare life even during violent storms and destruction. In the midst of such chaos and devastation, the Lord gathered His arms around all involved and protected the most precious of all things—the life of our loved ones.

Like many pastors, as I watched the movement of the storm, all I could do was pray for those that I knew lived in the path of the tornado. The Holy Spirit was bringing the names of those I know who were in the danger zone of destruction. The damage was breathtaking, but the preservation of life was awe-inspiring. The Lord showed Himself strong in the midst of the storm.

Whenever we read about the promises of God in the Scriptures, and about His power to deliver, we need not think it is an activity only reserved for biblical times. Our God is still on His throne, and His power is as evident in today’s news as it was when the Holy Scriptures were being recorded. The skeptics like Democratic New York Governor may deny God’s working, but those who know Christ and have their eyes opened through the truth of the gospel can clearly see the hand of God at work in our day.

Storms come in various ways. It may be a physical storm, or it could be a health storm. Either way, the pain and concern are the same. Also, the enemy of man’s soul, Satan, loves to spear our hearts with fear, dread, and panic. After all, torment and terror are the elements of his kingdom.

However, for those of us who have surrendered to Jesus Christ, we have an anchor for our souls. Our faith in Christ is the sure rock of stability during the storms of life. We need not fear or dread what lies before us. We can cast all our fears and concerns upon our Lord and leave our burdens there. Jesus did not come ‘only’ to save our souls from sin, but He also came to give us the peace of heaven in the midst of the storms of life.

When the storms appear—and they come to all men—the only important question is, “Do you know Christ as your Lord and Savior?” Nothing else matters when we face our last breath and realize that in a split second we could be standing before God’s judgment. Run to Christ in repentance, faith, and surrender. He is the only one who can give us peace of heart and mind while… He calms the Storm!