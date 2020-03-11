“A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24) Many times, companions are simply ‘fair-weather’ friends. They’ll stand close by unless trouble shows up. A brother will stand beside you beyond the typical companion because you are cut from the same cloth. I certainly experienced that with my brother, Frank. It did not matter what was happening, I knew I could count on him.

However, even a brother has his limits. I thought of this recently while driving through the South Side of Meridian. My grandparents lived there, and we would frequently visit. Frank and I were like two monkeys on steroids and were always into something, or looking for something to get into. After all, our grandparent’s life had slowed down, and we had ants in our pants.

My grandfather had a garage for his car and boat. There was a catawba tree next to it. We decided to climb up the tree and get up on the roof of the garage. I was in the first grade, and the tree looked like a ladder on a fire truck, and the garage looked like the Empire State Building. But, my brother said we could do it, and no one would know. So up the tree we went. I followed, and after a few minutes, we were walking on the roof of the garage while admiring the view from such heights.

As we stood gazing upon the scenery, my grandmother happened to walk out the back door of the house. She looked in amazement as she could not believe her two darling grandsons were standing like Tarzan on the rood of the garage. She cried out, “Oh my God, Yvonne, the boys are on the roof!” Because Frank was 3 years older, he simply jumped off the roof and safely landed in the soft grass. When Mom came out the door, I was standing alone on the roof, stranded like a kitten in a tall tree. That is the moment I found that a brother has his limits, and we need a friend who will stand with us regardless. Jesus is that friend!

When friends and family abandon you, Jesus will stand true. Now, I do not blame my brother for leaving me on that roof. In fact, he said, “Jump Terry, or Mom will kill us!” However, the height was too great for my little mind. At that point, it was every man for himself, and neither one of us wanted to be on the receiving end of Mom’s correction. I found myself alone, crying out for God’s hands of mercy to protect me from Mom. For some unknown reason, Mom granted grace and mercy and did not discipline me.

You may feel abandoned by friends or even a brother. You may feel all alone with no one by your side. Like an owl in the desert, you feel abandoned. Do not lose heart, there is one as close as a prayer and as near as your next breath. He is more than a companion and… Closer Than a Brother!