This year, Punxsutawney Phil, the official groundhog predictor of spring, did not see his shadow. The tradition for the last 133 years has been that if Phil did not see his shadow, we would have an early spring. Here in Mississippi, I think that is proving true. In February, we already see blooms coming out that often wait until March. We also already see people mowing their yards. My yard has had not ceased to have some green in it this year.

Early spring is mostly a blessing. We can begin to enjoy more comfortable temperatures and start to see more of nature’s beauty show up. We can do that walking, gardening, and other outdoor activities earlier that help us in mind, body, and spirit. We can possibly save on utility bills as we need less heat and don’t the AC just yet.

Early spring also brings some responsibilities early and we do need to accept those. We need to plan and do yard care as early weeds come along with the early flowers. There are warmer weather needs for animals that we need to go ahead and monitor and tend to. Early spring could mean early summer and a need to prepare for summer care of us and what we have.

An interesting concept to reflect on is the relationship between what happens in nature and what happens in the spiritual realm. There are some who believe that events of the natural realm reflect the spiritual realm of the overall battle between righteousness and evil. While I don’t know scriptural explanations for that, it does seem to be true at times. In our nation, we have gone through some political storms during the same time as the natural storms. We also are seeing some signs of renewal in economy, pro-life victories, etc. at the same time we see an early spring.

An early spring is like other facets of life – enjoy it and embrace any responsibility it brings.