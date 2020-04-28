Many doctors had the aid of midwives that assisted them with the birth a newborn. These midwives were called out at all hours of the day and night, traveling on foot, by ox cart, by horse and buggy, in all kinds of weather. The midwives could be categorized as a nurse, for they also treated illnesses and other medical needs when the doctor was unavailable. They not only usher many lives into the world, and tend the new-born, they often cleaned house, cooked, and fed the rest of the family. Who were the midwives of Clarke County?

Mary Blanks - An African-American born about 1875 in Mississippi, and resided in Enterprise, Clarke County, MS in 1920. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married James Blanks.

Rachel Garner – An African-American born about 1858 in Alabama and resident of Enterprise. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married Paul Garner.

Mary Gray - An African-American born about 1870 in Mississippi, and resided in Enterprise, Clarke County, MS in 1930. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married Henry Gray.

Sadie Houze – There are two different Sadie Houze that lived within Clarke County. One was born about 1857 and the other about 1894, both resided in Shubuta and African-American. It could not be determined which of these were a midwife.

Mary Harwell – Mid 1950s supervisor of midwives.

Mary Hughes – It is believed that this midwife was an African-American, born in April 1865 in MS. . Maiden name and parents unknown. She married George Hughes and was living in Shubuta in 1910.

Adaline Coleman Marsh – No further information could be located.

Lucille McClain – An African-American born about 1895 in Mississippi. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married Vanderbilt (or Van) McClain and lived in Enterprise

Annie Oliver - An African-American born about 1872 in Mississippi, and resided in Enterprise, Clarke County, MS in 1920.

Kate Price - An African-American born in Mississippi, and resided in Shubuta, Clarke County, MS in 1880.

Rose Etta “Rosie” Hamburg Reese - (1895-1975) Born in Mississippi, Rosie was a midwife and helped Dr. Watkins out, when he called on her to do so and often delivered babies herself.

Mattie Riley - No further information could be located.

Rhoda Ross - An African-American born about 1865 in Mississippi, and resided in Enterprise, Clarke County, MS in 1910. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married Wesley Ross.

Mahalia Simpson - An African-American born about 1871 in Alabama. She resided in the Enterprise vicinity, between 1900 – 1940 and listed as a widow.

Charity Tenort - An African-American born about 1850 in South Carolina, and resided in Enterprise, Clarke County, MS in 1910. Maiden name and parents unknown. She married Alfred Tenort and was also known to be a laundress.

These are just a few that we know of.