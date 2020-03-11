Good news! As a result of President Trump’s continued help to aid the veteran and his or her family, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 modified the law that requires an offset of Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) payments for surviving spouses who are also entitled to Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Under the previous law, a surviving spouse who receives DIC is subject to a dollar-for-dollar reduction of SBP payments, which can result in SBP being either partially or fully offset. The repeal will phase-in the reduction of this offset beginning on Jan. 1, 2021, and culminating with elimination of the offset in its entirety on Jan. 1, 2023. If you know a spouse of a retiree who is drawing DIC, please let him or her know of this exciting new benefit.

On Thursday, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie testified before the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs to discuss the fiscal year 2021 budget request for VA. Committee members asked Wilkie when VA will expand the caregiver program and whether it will add bladder cancer, parkinsonism, hypertension, and hyperthyroidism to the list of conditions presumed to be associated with exposure to Agent Orange. Wilkie indicated that VA would release its plan to expand the caregiver program next week (I will let you know about it as soon as I find out) and indicated that his father is impacted by Agent Orange exposure, so he is working hard to make it right. Independent budget partners, the DAV, VFW and Paralyzed Veterans of America have requested more than $4 billion more than OPM has recommended for the VA budget this year.

On Tuesday, Representatives Mark Green (R-Tenn.) and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) introduced H.R. 5957, the K2 Veterans Toxic Exposure Accountability Act of 2020. This important legislation would require DOD to conduct a study on toxic exposure at Karshi Khanabad Air Base (K2), Uzbekistan. The legislation would also establish a K2 toxic exposure registry and a framework for providing presumptive benefits for veterans who developed a health condition associated with toxic exposure at K2. A December 2019 McClatchy article reported that K2 was contaminated with enriched uranium, radiological residue from chemical weapons, and other hazards. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security held a hearing to discuss hazardous exposures at K2 and their effects on service members. For those that were stationed at this location, please continue to check for upcoming legislation that will allow presumptive benefits. This could be a life saver for many of our veterans.