Protection from covid-19

By DR. ANN HOLLINGSWORTH,
  • 30 reads
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 11:08pm

The news is filled with information about the Coronavirus, also knows as Covid-19.  A friend of mine recently emailed me the following advice about protecting ourselves.

Dear Colleagues, as some of you may recall, when I was a professor of pathology at the University of California San Diego, I was one of the first molecular virologists in the world to work on coronaviruses (the 1970s). I was the first to demonstrate the number of genes the virus contained. Since then, I have kept up with the coronavirus field and its multiple clinical transfers into the human population (e.g., SARS, MERS), from different animal sources.

Here is what I have done and the precautions that I take and will take. These are the same precautions I currently use during our influenza seasons, except for the mask and gloves:

1) NO HANDSHAKING! Use a fist bump, slight bow, elbow bump, etc.

2) Use ONLY your knuckle to touch light switches. elevator buttons, etc.. Lift the gasoline dispenser with a paper towel or use a disposable glove.

3) Open doors with your closed fist or hip - do not grasp the handle with your hand, unless there is no other way to open the door. Especially important on bathroom and post office/commercial doors.

4) Use disinfectant wipes at the stores when they are available, including wiping the handle and child seat in grocery carts.

5) Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from ANY activity that involves locations where other people have been.

6) Keep a bottle of sanitizer available at each of your home's entrances. AND in your car for use after getting gas or touching other contaminated objects when you can't immediately wash your hands.

7) If possible, cough or sneeze into a disposable tissue and discard. Use your elbow only if you have to. The clothing on your elbow will contain infectious virus that can be passed on for up to a week or more!

We also need to remember to trust divine intervention and let God guide us through prayer to keep us safe and sensible.

Obituaries

Calvin Adams Sanders
Calvin Adams Sanders, 91, of Quitman, MS, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Lakeside Living Center... READ MORE
Kevin Leroy Holifield Sr.
Curtis Henry Graham
Mary Alice Morgan
Timothy Hallman
Delilia Lee Sides

Sports

Sideline View 03/12/2020
It’s March so we have daylight saving time, a full moon, a Friday the 13th and of course my... READ MORE
Sideline View 02/27/20
Sideline View 02/20/20
EHS Tennis Team Prepares for New Season
Bulldogs honored
Sideline View

Columnists

Protection from covid-19
The news is filled with information about the Coronavirus, also knows as Covid-19.  A friend of... READ MORE
Notes from the Mayor March 12, 2020
Don't throw it away!
Watching the Neighborhood
The National Defense Authorization Act
Closer Than A Brother